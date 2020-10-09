Did the FDP understand? More precisely: the FDP leadership? So now the former short-term minister-president of Thuringia, Thomas Kemmerich, who was elected with the votes of the (to put it mildly) right-wing populist AfD, has withdrawn all support for the upcoming election campaign. Sounds good, sounds right.

However, it would have been really good if the Free Democrats had written that Kemmerich would be denied any kind of support. Because precisely the word failure hovers over this presidium decision. Because the previous disaster is still so present; currently like Kemmerich in the FDP.

Yes, he once appeared as a “cool guy”, as FDP board member Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann writes on Twitter. Kemmerich came across as relaxed and unconventional. Just maybe this looseness shouldn’t have been seen as political wisdom. Or as knowledge of necessary, immovable political conventions in Germany.

In any case: when the opportunity arose, Kemmerich grabbed hold of power, the temptation was too great. It would have forbidden itself to make common cause with those who are not allowed to be an alternative, with the Höckes of this republic. To all those who now defend that “the choice was legally impeccable”: Not everything that is legal is also legitimate. Democracy is also about knowing when to give up.

But: It is also a fact that Christian Lindner and Co. only distanced themselves from Kemmerich after a massive public reaction – a “blowback”, as it is clearly called on the Internet. Against the background, what has now been decided by the Presidium and is intended to prevent a renewed top candidacy of Mr. K., should have taken place right after the election in February.

Some were on the move differently. Does the vice-chairman Wolfgang Kubicki grieve a bit about it today? It was only later that attitudes towards what went down in the history of democracy as unforgivable were rearranged. After all.

To this day, Kemmerich sees no mistake in accepting the election, but in dealing with it, including that of the others. The liberal party will have to do more to achieve a good reputation. “It’s time you took the exit now. Bye, ”writes Strack-Zimmermann Kemmerich. Did the FDP leadership understand the hint?