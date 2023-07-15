Home page politics

From: Catherine Reikowski

Christian Lindner (FDP), Federal Minister of Finance, speaks at a press conference. © Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

Christian Lindner (FDP) not only speaks out against the abolition of spouse splitting, but even makes a kind of promise.

Berlin – Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) does not want to abolish spouse splitting. He is opposed to a proposal by the traffic light coalition partner SPD. The demand for an abolition of the spouse splitting comes from SPD leader Lars Klingbeil. In July, he had raised the issue of no longer allowing spouse splitting to apply to taxes on new marriages.

FDP leader Lindner does not believe in Klingbeil’s advance. And he finds clear words for it. “That will not happen in this electoral period of the German Bundestag,” said the finance minister in the “Interview of the Week” by BR24. He sees initiatives to abolish the marriage splitting “already as an election campaign tune for the year 2025”.

FDP leader Lindner speaks out against the abolition of spouse splitting

The step was neither agreed in the coalition nor fair for the taxpayers. “The working middle in our country is already bearing a heavy burden and must not be burdened any further,” he said. Many couples in marriages and registered partnerships would be taxed more heavily by abolition.

For many citizens, the FDP is now considered a naysayer within the traffic light coalition. The FDP had long rebelled against the building energy law from the Ministry of Economics, and Lindner’s austerity plan also led to debates within the traffic light. Observers fear that the traffic light will continue to argue in the future. When asked about this, Lindner said: “The FDP is not alone in this. Neither do I.” Instead of going it alone, he calls for more work to be done in the future on what the coalition has in common.

SPD proposal for spouse splitting: no agreement within the party either

The SPD prime minister in Lower Saxony, Stephan Weil, thinks his party leader’s proposal is good. “The marriage splitting from the Adenauer era has the image in mind that the woman is at home and takes care of home, stove and child, while the man provides the family income. This attitude has changed radically,” said Weil of the German Press Agency (dpa) in Hanover.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), on the other hand, had already qualified the initiative and referred to the legal situation in Germany. The Chancellor emphasized that no one was planning to make things worse for “normal earners”. (dpa/kat)