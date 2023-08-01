Interview Ex-hockey player Kim Lammers: ‘It took me a long time to come out’

As a field hockey player, she won gold at the Olympic Games. Now she uses the same passion as an entrepreneur. Kim Lammers (42) about pushing through, pleasing, missing her father and love. ‘It took me a long time to come out, so I wasn’t waiting for a whole circus when we got married,’ she says in this interview from our weekend magazine Mezza.