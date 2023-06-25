Man must celebrate the festivals as they fall. So this year the Thuringian city of Altenburg is celebrating the 175th anniversary of the founding of its Lindenau Museum – in 1848 the top Saxon official and later namesake Bernhard August von Lindenau donated his own art collections to his hometown. Lindenau did not live to see the stately new building from 1876 in the castle park to accommodate this foundation, nor did Lindenau experience the fact that its collection of paintings from the Italian Trecento and the early Renaissance, which is unique in this country, made the house world-famous.

In the anniversary year, however, the museum is closed for renovations, and since some disputes arose about the monument, it will remain so for a few more years. In return, the magnificent Royal Stables, which are currently still extremely in need of renovation, are added as exhibition areas, and so that these attractive suites of rooms can also be attractively filled, the Lindenau Museum has entered into a cooperation with a Berlin foundation, which has a hitherto largely unknown Rhenish private collection ( the majority of German) pictures from the first half of the 20th century, including works of Expressionism, New Objectivity and Symbolism.



One of the highlights of the Peltzer collection: Ernst Ludwig Kirchner’s “Snake Man” from 1923

:



Image: Punctum/Bertram Kober



This means that the museum will be able to continue its tradition after the reopening: like Lindenau’s private collection in 1848, the foundation collection, the inventory of which will be available to the house as a permanent loan in exchange for conservational care, means a reorientation for Altenburg, because modernism has not been there until now prominently represented. Three dozen pictures from a total of more than three hundred are now ready to be seen as a sample: in the Prince’s Palace of the Residenzschloss, because the inner-city Lindenau interim quarter cannot accommodate such a concentrated exhibition.

A Rhenish collector with his own taste

The collection had been assembled since the 1920s by entrepreneur Felix Peltzer (1896 to 1983), whose individual taste sometimes ran counter to the current art discourse. As a result, the Altenburg exhibition now includes pictures by long-forgotten painters such as Jankel Adler and Franz Xaver Fuhr, both of whom were reviled as “degenerate” by the National Socialists, alongside two early works by Werner Peiner, who was to become Hitler’s favorite tapestry artist. But this technically astute painter began in the spirit and gesture of the disillusioned and correspondingly spiritually inclined generation of front-line fighters of the First World War. And then became fashionably matter-of-fact, before in the thirties he sought connection with the folkish without giving up his fascination with the exotic.



One of the lesser-known works: Heinrich Lauer’s “Flower Vase on a Round Table”, around 1919

:



Image: Bertram Kober



However, there is no shortage of more famous names in the first selection: Hofer, Rohlfs or Marianne Werefkin. And then some that are foreign: a grandiose Montmartre picture by Frans Masereel, two large-format portraits of women in ink and chalk by Jules Pascin, important Parisian artists of the second rank such as Manguin, Lurçat or Friesz, with the Dutchman Anton Mauve also Van Gogh’s teacher. Above all, almost all the important Brücke artists are represented – Peltzer had a special fondness for Pechstein – and the fact that Emil Nolde is missing is only due to an earlier sale by Peltzer’s widow, who also liked Lovis Corinth’s portrait of the Berlin men’s tailor Walter Silberstein that was lost to the Jewish family of the portrayed person under dubious circumstances during the Nazi era. Felix Peltzer bought it in 1954 and tried to clarify the history of provenance. In a letter in 1953, he recorded his understanding of the responsibility of a collector, especially of modernism, which was so violently ostracized in Germany: “In any case, I think it is important enough to get as much material for clarification as possible for works of art that will outlive the present is.”

Altenburg is now benefiting from this, and in the ambitious catalog for the show one can already see that interesting work will be possible with Peltzer’s private archive, which is part of the foundation’s holdings. The question of what else can be offered apart from the beautiful Brücke complex – such as the post-war Rhenish art scene that Peltzer valued (but not Ernst Wilhelm Nay!) – arouses curiosity about the still undetermined date of the reopening of the Lindenau Museum after the refurbishment. Just like the skilfully formulated accompanying texts for the current exhibition, which show that one can simply speak without becoming art-historically shallow.







Kirchner, Pechstein, Werefkin – Masterpieces from the Peltzer Collection. In the Prince’s Palace of the Altenburg Residential Palace; until July 30th. The beautiful catalogue, which unfortunately does not comment on all the exhibited objects, costs 28 euros.