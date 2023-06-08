Home page World

From: Romina Kunze

Split

The concerts long awaited by fans are currently being overshadowed: several women accuse Rammstein front singer Till Lindemann of having harassed them. Now his lawyers are responding.

Munich – For days sees itself Rammstein front singer Till Lindemann faced with serious allegations. Several women, some anonymously, accuse the band leader of sexual harassment and abuse on social media. Now the band lets lawyers speak for themselves. According to the Berlin lawyers Simon Bergmann and Christian Schertz, who are among the best-known media lawyers in Germany, the allegations are “without exception untrue”.

Rammstein distances itself from “serious allegations” – Lindemann turns on lawyers

In a first statement on the allegations, the band distanced themselves from the serious allegations. “We condemn any kind of encroachment,” Rammstein announced a few days ago. In the statement, the musicians around singer Lindemann also asked not to participate in “public prejudice of any kind”.

Now the rock band is also taking legal action against the allegations and is being represented by the law firm specializing in media. In a Attorneys’ press release It says: “Serious allegations against our client were made by various women on social networks, especially on Instagram, Twitter and YouTube”.

Rammstein front singer Till Lindemann is faced with serious allegations. Now his lawyers are getting involved. © Carlos Santiago/Imago

The women claimed to have been drugged, specifically narcotics, at after-show events of Rammstein concerts so that Lindemann could perform sexual acts on them. “We will take immediate legal action against individuals for any allegations of this nature,” the press release said.

Rammstein allegations: Till Lindemann’s lawyers accuse the media of “inadmissible reporting of suspicions”.

Media reporting is now also to be legally examined. “The allegations made were picked up and disseminated by numerous media,” and “in many cases there was inadmissible reporting of suspicions” against Rammstein and, above all, Till Lindemann, according to the accusation from the lawyers.

On the one hand, the legal representatives of the rock band criticized the lack of evidence and, on the other hand, there was often no objective reporting. Therefore, in these cases, too, they want to take “immediate legal action” against the media.

Rammstein – brute music and fiery shows View photo gallery

Rammstein before concerts in Munich: “It is important that fans feel safe and comfortable at shows”

In Rammstein’s statement a few days ago, the band referred to the presumption of innocence. Although the women have “a right to their point of view”, the band also has a right – namely not to be prejudiced either. The lawyers criticize that this has sometimes been violated by the media. With a view to the upcoming concerts in Munich, Rammstein also emphasized: “It is important to us that you feel comfortable and safe at our shows – in front of and behind the stage”.

Around the sold out Concerts, however, there were also clashes between supporters of the band and demonstrators. in one Urgent application was even requested, the Rammstein concerts in Munich to cancel the Olympic Stadium. (rku/dpa)