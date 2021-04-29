D.he ranking of the highest-paid Dax CEOs in the past year has been shaken up again by two salary reports that have only just been published. Right at the top are Linde boss Steve Angel, who, according to calculations by the hkp remuneration consultancy, has a total remuneration of 53.4 million euros, as well as Delivery Hero CEO Niklas Östberg, who receives a salary package of 45.7 million euros.

For both top managers, share-based long-term payments play the decisive role. The American Linde boss Steve Angel received only 1.36 million euros as basic remuneration, but there are also other remuneration components, above all stock options. According to the compensation specialists, his share-based long-term compensation brings him the equivalent of around 47 million euros. The American was already a top earner in the Dax in recent years. Since its merger with American rival Praxair in 2018, industrial gases manufacturer Linde has adapted to the usual salary standards in America.

Even with Delivery Hero boss Niklas Östberg, the long-term variable remuneration makes up the lion’s share of the salary. His basic earnings are only 350,000 euros, but the Swede also receives almost 45.4 million euros from a multi-year variable remuneration program set up in 2018 in the form of stock options. Particularly delicate: Delivery Hero is the only DAX company that has never made a profit. The company, which was founded in 2011, will probably not break even this year either. However, the company’s share price has increased around fivefold since it went public in the summer of 2017.

While the other DAX companies had already submitted their compensation reports by the end of March, as recommended by the Corporate Governance Code, the reports from Linde and Delivery Hero have only now appeared. “We were also surprised by the values ​​at this level,” says remuneration advisor Michael Kramarsch. But anyone who is happy about successful start-ups like Delivery Hero must also accept the remuneration practices of such companies.

The new figures also allow a recalculation of the average earnings of top managers in 2020. On average, the Dax CEOs now come to around 8.5 million, which corresponds to an increase of almost 15 percent. Ironically, in the Corona year, the salaries of top managers reach a new record.