PT deputy criticizes Central Bank post about the government wanting to “spend without power”

The federal deputy Lindbergh Farias (PT-RJ) countered this Wednesday (June 26, 2024) the post of the BC (Central Bank) with, according to him, “debauchery” about the president’s government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

O The monetary authority’s Instagram profile published a meme from the film on Tuesday (June 25) “Inside Out 2” (2024) regarding the “desire to spend without being able”. The post was seen as a criticism of the PT administration.

This Wednesday (June 26), Lindbergh recreated the montage bringing Lula as a “new emotion” It is talking about removing the president of the Central Bank. “I’ll change it soon, soon.” [Roberto] “Net Fields”declares the president in art.

“Investment in health, education and social rights is not ‘spent’. Lula was elected and will govern with a winning program at the polls, whether the market likes it or not!”said the deputy.