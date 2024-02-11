Deputy shared image with new look alongside his girlfriend and PT president, Gleisi Hoffmann, at Recife Carnival

The federal deputy Lindbergh Farias (PT-RJ) shared an image on social media this Sunday (Feb 11, 2024) with platinum hair, joining the fashion trend. “snowed”. The term is popularly used in reference to the practice of platinumizing the hair.

Alongside his girlfriend and PT president, the federal deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PT-PR), Lindbergh appears with his new look during Carnival in Recife (PE).

Lindbergh was challenged by the mayor of the capital of Pernambuco, João Campos (PSB-PE), and by the federal deputy Pedro Campos (PSB-PE), who also bleached their hair. In a video, the PT deputy said he accepted the challenge and joked: “PI barked too, I snowed”.

The congressman said that he has a history of friendship with the former governor of Pernambuco Eduardo Campos, who died in 2014, and that is why he has affection for the politician's children, João and Pedro.

“These guys did this platinum thing, João and Pedro, and I decided to get into it. It’s João Campos, it’s Lula”he stated.

Watch the video in which Lindbergh shows the challenge and results with bleached hair:

The federal deputy and pre-candidate for Mayor of São Paulo Tabata Amaral (PSB-SP), João Campos' girlfriend, wore a silver wig during Carnival in the capital of São Paulo, on Saturday (10.Feb), and said that she also joined the trend.