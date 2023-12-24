For the couple, Brazil “improved a lot” with the PT’s return to Planalto and 2024 will be “much better”

The deputy Lindbergh Farias (PT-RJ) published on Saturday (Dec 23, 2023) on his social media profiles a video recorded with his girlfriend, the congresswoman and president of the PT, Gleisi Hoffmann (PT-PR), to wish Merry Christmas and defend the measures of the 1st year of the president's 3rd term Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

“After everything we have experienced, that coup, it is an immense joy to know that we have a president committed to the poorest people. Brazil returned, with social programs, the Bolsa Família boosted”, says Lindbergh.

Gleisi declares that the country “much better” with Lula's return to the Presidency. “I'm sure that in 2024 it will be much better. God bless you. A great Christmas and a happy New Year. We’ll see you soon,” says the PT member.

Watch the video (1min25s):

