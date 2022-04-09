A Dutch mother has filed a complaint against the Ferrero factory in Arlon, Belgium, after her child became very ill after eating the chocolate made at the factory. “According to our doctor, she showed all the symptoms that are caused by the salmonella bacteria. I was very worried,” says mother Nancy van der Heijden from Nijmegen against this site. Other parents also complain about the well-known chocolate products.

#Lindas #child #degree #fever #eating #surprise #egg #sick