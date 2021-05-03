ofPatrick Freiwah shut down

After around eight years, Linda Zervakis leaves the ARD “Tagesschau” and thus noticeably extends her broadcasting time. After speculation, it becomes clear.

Update from April 30th, 2:07 p.m .: Now Linda Zervakis speaks on Instagram and makes it clear that there would be no dispute with the NDR. “If you should have heard of a falling out between me and the NDR, as reported by Bild, forget it. My management told the picture yesterday that ‘… there is no rift’. Only the ladies and gentlemen in the picture editorial team know why they withheld this in their reporting. ”

Update from April 30th, 9:27 am: According to information from picture-Newspaper, there should have been another reason for Linda Zervakis resignation. At the turn of the year, the former Tagesschau presenter Zervakis is said to have submitted a concept for her own program to program director Frank Beckmann. A production worker is supposed to picture have said: “But she got no response for weeks. And that, although she was one of the faces of the ‘Tagesschau’. ”A few weeks later Beckmann got in touch with her. But the reason was not her concept, but a slip of the tongue by Zervakis in a “Tagesschau”. She was so frustrated afterwards that she submitted the resignation.

First report from April 29th, 5.47am: Hamburg / Munich – She was one of the figureheads of the ARD Tagesschau for around eight years. Linda Zervakis is now making a career change and is daring a new adventure at the private broadcaster ProSieben. He gives his program a further serious touch and develops a format for the 45-year-old newcomer from Hamburg that is not dissimilar to the previous role, at least in terms of content.

ProSieben new employer of Linda Zervakis – “I haven’t had that before”

Together with Matthias Opdenhövel, the German-Greek will be the future TV show “Zervakis & Opdenhövel. Live ”moderate. The “infotainment” offer is intended to bring current, relevant and sustainable topics to a large audience in an entertaining way. The description is reminiscent of another big Pro7 show: “Joko & Klaas”, which made headlines a few weeks ago with a documentary about everyday care.

What drove Zervakis, who had been at the desk of the ARD “Tagesschau” since 2013, to reorientate her career? There are several aspects that the mother of two names. On the one hand, there is the new challenge: “I can do it for fifteen minutes. Now I have to prove that I can hang on for one and three quarters of an hour, ”says the 45-year-old with a view to saying goodbye to the most popular German news program. It also recorded the departure of the chief spokesman, who also joined a private broadcaster, a few months ago.

Linda Zervakis joins ProSieben – and hopes for a change in content

In addition, there is another approach, such as “Bild.de“Describes:” In future my name will be in the title of the program. I haven’t had that before, ”says Zervakis. One point that is at least as important is well-being and emotional support: “While I have mostly only had to report sad and tragic reports so far, ‘Zervakis & Opdenhövel. Live ‘inform people, deepen topics with guests and entertain the audience. “

What many TV viewers do not know: In the past, Linda Zervakis was seen outside of the serious “Tagesschau”, for example in music videos by popular German bands:

And private? Zervakis is married, a mother of two and a passionate vacationer in Greece – the country from which her parents immigrated to Germany as guest workers in the 1960s. It is likely that she will also score points with her new employer, ProSieben, with her humor. How did he lure her? “I got a deluxe gyros plate …” jokes the 45-year-old with a migration background. Does she also present in her sweatpants in her new political program? (PF)