After around eight years, Linda Zervakis leaves the ARD “Tagesschau” and thus noticeably extends her broadcasting time. There are several reasons, as the German-Greek explains.

Hamburg / Munich – She was one of the figureheads of the ARD Tagesschau for around eight years. Linda Zervakis is now making a career change and is daring a new adventure at the private broadcaster ProSieben. He gives his program a further serious touch and develops a format for the 45-year-old newcomer from Hamburg that is not dissimilar to the previous role, at least in terms of content.

ProSieben new employer of Linda Zervakis – “I haven’t had that before”

Together with Matthias Opdenhövel, the German-Greek will be the future TV show “Zervakis & Opdenhövel. Live ”moderate. The “infotainment” offer is intended to bring current, relevant and sustainable topics to a large audience in an entertaining way. The description is reminiscent of another big Pro7 show: “Joko & Klaas”, which made headlines a few weeks ago with a documentary about everyday care.

What drove Zervakis, who had been at the desk of the ARD “Tagesschau” since 2013, to reorientate her career? There are several aspects that the mother of two names. On the one hand, there is the new challenge: “I can do it for fifteen minutes. Now I have to prove that I can hang on for one and three quarters of an hour, ”says the 45-year-old with a view to saying goodbye to the most popular German news program. It also recorded the departure of the chief spokesman, who also joined a private broadcaster, a few months ago.

Linda Zervakis joins ProSieben – and hopes for a change in content

In addition, there is another approach, such as “Bild.de“Describes:” In future my name will be in the title of the program. I haven’t had that before, ”says Zervakis. One point that is at least as important is well-being and emotional support: “While I have mostly only had to report sad and tragic reports so far, ‘Zervakis & Opdenhövel. Live ‘inform people, deepen topics with guests and entertain the audience. “

What many TV viewers do not know: In the past, Linda Zervakis was seen outside of the serious “Tagesschau”, for example in music videos by popular German bands:

The Doctors – “True Romance”

Deichkind – “Who said that?”

Beginner – Once Upon a Time “

And private? Zervakis is married, a mother of two and a passionate vacationer in Greece – the country from which her parents immigrated to Germany as guest workers in the 1960s. It is likely that she will also score points with her new employer, ProSieben, with her humor. How did he lure her? “I got a deluxe gyros plate …” jokes the 45-year-old with a migration background. Does she also present in her sweatpants in her new political program? (PF)