New chief executive of the platform took office after being appointed by Musk on May 11

Linda Yaccarino, the new CEO of Twitter, officially took over as chief executive on Monday (June 5, 2023). The former head of NBCUniversal was announced by the company’s owner, Elon Musk, on May 11.

On her Twitter profile, the executive published a message celebrating the 1st day as the new CEO of the platform: “It happened – day one in the books!”.

On Sunday (May 4), Yaccarino had already used his profile to announce the hiring of Joe Benarroch, former Senior Vice President of Communications for Advertising and Partnerships at NBCU.

Benarroch worked with Yaccarino at NBCU and, as reported by Wall Street Journal, has been a trusted advisor to the new CEO ever since. He also took over as Twitter’s business operator on Monday (May 5).

CAREER

During his time at NBCUniversal, one of the largest media conglomerates in the United States, Yaccarino was responsible for coordinating the launch of the Peacock streaming platform. She joined NBCU in November 2011.

The executive graduated from penn state university, in Pennsylvania (USA). From January 1992 until October 2012, she was Executive Vice President of turner.

In February of this year, Musk had already announced that the company would have a new CEO by the end of 2023. The businessman said he was waiting for the company to have financial stability to take the measure.

Musk he bought Twitter in October of last year for $44 billion. Since then, the businessman has announced changes to the platform.

In December, Musk held a poll on his own social network asking users whether he should leave the company’s command. The “yes” won, with 57.2% of the votes, and he promised to abide by the result.