Linda McMahon, former executive director of the famous WWE Wrestling Leaguewas confirmed Monday by the United States Senate as Secretary of Education, an department that President Donald Trump wants to dismantle. The Republican president has threatened to close the Federal Department of Education and delegate the powers of that portfolio to state governments.

McMahon, a 76 -year -old businesswoman, declared before the Senate Education Committee in early February that «the Excessive consolidation of power in the federal education system“I was damaging education.” What is the remedy? Financing educational freedom, not the government, ”he added.

Co -founder of the famous WWE Wrestling League, McMahon worked in that organization from 1980 to 2009, occupying the charges of President and Executive Director.

He also integrated the government of Trump’s first mandate (2017-2021) as director of small businesses. Trump’s threat to close the Department of Education has enraged the Democrats, to the unions of teachers and many parents, who see it as An attack on the public education system.









«The American people do not want to see cuts in education and the consequent increase in property taxes. But that is the danger of confirming Mrs. McMahon, ”said Senate Minority leader Chuck Schumer.

Conservative groups, meanwhile, have long defend the proposal to dismantle the Department of Education for Give more control to the authorities of each State. Although rEconoce that it will be an arduous task. McMahon, a great donor of the Republican Party, has financially supported Trump’s political career since 2016.