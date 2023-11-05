EOne of the biggest scandals in the history of the Academy Awards will mark its fiftieth anniversary in 2023. The best male lead award went to Marlon Brando in 1973 for his performance in Coppola’s The Godfather, but when Roger Moore and Liv Ullmann pulled his name out of the envelope, it wasn’t he who took the stage, but Sacheen Littlefeather. The then 26-year-old activist was commissioned by Brando to reject the honor on his behalf and to protest against the film industry’s discrimination against Native Americans. The uproar in the audience was violent.

Littlefeather “represented,” as she said, Marlon Brando, but also the National Native American Affirmative Image Committee, of which she served as president, and the Apaches, whose costume she wore. These different ways of speaking for others all have their pitfalls. Brando had asked Littlefeather to read a long speech he had written, but she was unable to serve as his mouthpiece due to time constraints. Was it right or wrong for him to stay away and send her forward? The fact that Littlefeather posed as Apachin and represented the “Native Americans” was later resented because she supposedly – ​​according to her sisters’ testimony – was not descended from them at all. Her birth name was Mary Cruz.

After being trivialized for a long time, the problem of speaking for others has recently been taken seriously – and exaggerated. Disputes escalate at a rapid pace. Actors whose business model is to empathize with other people are constrained by their gender or sexual orientation when choosing roles. Rainer Maria Rilke’s beautiful sentence seems suspicious: “There are a lot of people, but many more faces, because everyone has several.” Cultural appropriation is denounced. When Adele puts on Jamaican clothes or Ronja Maltzahn wears dreadlocks, there’s trouble. You may shake your head about it, but it’s better to think about it. Samuel Beckett’s question “Who cares who speaks?” has moved to the center of the political debate.

She sought closeness and kept her distance

One of its founding documents is an essay from 1991 in which Linda Martín Alcoff discussed “The problem of speaking for others” without foaming at the mouth, without a board in front of the head. Now that this text – supplemented by a clever afterword by Marina Martinez Mateo – has been published in German, the current debates can be measured against it. Reading Alcoff’s essay today is a pleasure, or, more accurately, a mixed pleasure. The mixture is admiration and oppression.



Linda Martín Alcoff: “The problem of speaking for others”.

:



Image: Reclam Verlag



She is to be thanked for visiting the identity politics shark pond without fear. “Speaking for others” was a problem for Alcoff, but it was anything but nonsense. With this attitude, more than thirty years ago, she distinguished herself from those who considered any general claim to truth, any outdoing of one’s own concern, to be reprehensible. In 1972, Gilles Deleuze claimed that speaking for others would deprive them of their dignity. Sally Miller Gearhart said trying to persuade others was nothing but an “act of violence.” Joyce Trebilcot declared: “I speak only for myself.” Alcoff knew these votes and even took them seriously, but rejected them for good reasons. She considered the total “retreat” to a private language in which everyone wanted to speak only for themselves and remain completely with themselves to be “ontologically” (!) wrong. Furthermore, she sensed an attitude that, in a tricky way, remained faithful to the “retreat” into the “individualistic realm” of the prevailing liberalism.