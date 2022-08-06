For the cinema there is a before and after the premiere of “Deep Throat” in 1972. Released 50 years ago, the film, directed by Gerard Damiano and starring the then unknown Linda Lovelace and Harry Reemsled the eyes of the world through a film that scandalized a conservative society that at the same time sought its sexual freedom.

The film serves today for the debate that continues to haunt the adult industry: boundaries and the fine line between exploitation and consent. With a plot that went down in history, who also did it was the late Lovelace, who through a biography, “Ordeal” (1980), told part of her complicated past.

What Linda Lovelace revealed about Chuck Traynor

Before dying, the actress launched his revealing memoir, “Calvary, the truth behind deep throat”, detailing the abuse she experienced at the hands of her ex-husband, chuck traynor. Without imagining it, he was just a bitter piece of his life, since, before meeting him, he had escaped from abusive parents. After putting aside the strict education they exercised over her, they both got married.

In the book, the interpreter narrated the control that he had over her and how he was becoming more and more violent. So too, narrated that her ex-partner forced her to record her famous tape. “There were marks on my body that people saw, ones that many understood who made them,” he wrote.

Linda Lovelance and Chuck Traynor. Photo: diffusion

At some point in their lives, the couple met Gerald Damiano, a stylist turned film director, who, impressed with the actress, wrote a screenplay based on her. As Vanity Fair says in a 2020 article, the secret to “Deep Throat” was Linda Lovelance.

“Damiano saw her and even suggested that she change her name. That’s how she went from Linda Susan Boreman to Linda Lovelace. Very inspired by the double B letters of Brigitte Bardot’s name,” it reads.

After recording the film, and after years of mistreatment and abuse, the couple would divorce; and it didn’t take long for Traynor to strike up a relationship with a new adult film star, Marilyn Chambers. For her part, the actress recovered the Boreman surname and married Larry Marchiano, a worker with whom she had two children.

“I was never able to escape from Linda, but I was able to make peace with her. I am not ashamed or sad about my past. When I look in the mirror, I know very well that I was able to survive.”He commented in his book.

The new life of Linda Lovelance and her activism

The overwhelming success of the film transformed the lives of all those who participated. It achieved another level of notoriety in pop culture when it was used to name the anonymous source for the Washington Post reporters who uncovered the Watergate scandal, the same scandal that brought down Richard Nixon in 1974.

By the 1980s, Lovelance said goodbye to filmmaking and focused her energies on fighting the industry that, as she said, enslaved her. She gave conferences where she shared her testimony about the ravages of porn and was an active participant in the organization Women Against Pornography.

How did Linda Lovelance die?

None of the protagonists of “Deep throat” survived for the 50th anniversary of the film. Lovelace died in 2002 following a car accident. Damiano died six years later from complications of a stroke; and Reems, in 2013, for pancreatic cancer.

“Lovelance”, the film starring Amanda Seyfried

In 2013, actress Amanda Seyfried starred in “Lovelace”, a plot that delves into the myth behind the actress. The biopic exposes the gender violence that Linda suffered at the hands of her husband and the industry itself.

Unlike their mother, Boreman’s children, Dominic and Lindsay Marchiano, have been able to live out of the public eye. Both served as consultants on the film. The tape is available on Amazon Prime Video.

50 years after the premiere of “Deep Throat”, it is not an exaggeration to say that it shook taboos about sex. His story behind exposed the dark side of an industry that for years has profited from the exploitation of the body of its protagonists. Linda Lovelace knew this and decided to testify for her.