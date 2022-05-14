SalaryHow much do you earn? We ask a Dutch person every week. Today: Linda (40) works 40 hours a week as a flight attendant.
,,Gross 3500 euros and that leaves me with a net amount of 2655 euros.”
,,Yes, especially when I see what people around me earn. I have a friend who is a teaching assistant. She has a lot less left for much harder work. Then I can’t complain.”
,,When we travel, you get daily money. That amount varies per destination. When we are in Denmark or Sweden we get 100 dollars for an evening. When we are in Johannesburg in South Africa we get 110 dollars for two days. You can use this money for food, a taxi and possibly to do something fun. On average I get about 400 euros per month for this.
We also have a Sustainable Deployable budget. This means that you can take a course or buy extra vacation days. I usually have this budget paid out and then I get around 500 euros per year net. I can also fly cheaper privately through my work. On average, it comes down to 200 euros for a return for an intercontinental flight. For Europe you pay around 100 euros. My husband and children – up to 23 years old – can also use this.”
,,No that is not possible. You start with a base salary, make 13 steps up and then you are scaled out and you can no longer get a higher salary. You can grow if you get promoted. In due course I would like to apply for a position as a purser.”
“Same as me. Those who start now will not get my salary anymore, because there is now another wage house. They start a little higher than I did at the time, but in the steps after they rise less quickly. At the start of the corona crisis, it was exciting whether we could still keep our jobs, but 600 new people are now being trained.”
“He has a nine-to-five job. I earn less. That’s all right. He has more responsibility in what he does. No, I don’t mind that.”
“I hope I don’t have to leave. And maybe I want a leadership position in a few years. For two years we had to adapt. We had to do a lot of tests, quarantine a lot in the room and also have to play a lot of police because of the mandatory wearing of mouth masks. But I still love my job. Seeing the sun destinations in the winter, the wines in South Africa and the whole world for my work. It’s not about the highest functions, but about enjoying life. making memories†
Age: 40
Number of years of work experience: 15
Number of working hours per week: 40
Education: HBO
Function: other*
Industry: other*
Number of employees: 35,000
Headquarters country of residence: France
According to the Salary Guide the average salary for a position at HBO level with this number of working hours and this number of years of work experience is 2978 euros gross per month. “We are a separate battle, we are not covered by anything.”
*= positions in the aviation sector are not yet included in the Salary Guide. That is why we have chosen function and sector ‘other’
