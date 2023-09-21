Linda Evangelista (St. Catharines, Canada, 58 years old) became one of the most famous models of all time in the eighties and nineties. Her name was known by anyone and her haircut was one of the most copied in those years. She wouldn’t get out of bed for less than $10,000, but she was about to give it all up before she started, when she was only 16.

The model, who signed up for a local agency when she was 12, suffered an episode that almost made her forget about her career in the industry: “It’s ironic that my parents let me go to Japan alone when I was 16, with a contract. of model. “They wouldn’t have let me go on the school ski trip alone, but they let me go to Japan,” she now explains in the documentary series. The Supermodels, that Apple TV+ premiered last Wednesday. “When I went to Japan, the first thing they asked me for was naked photos and they wanted to take all my measurements and take off my clothes,” she says, dressed in black with a turtleneck. “They made a composite [una especie de carta de presentación con varias imágenes de una modelo] and it included my measurements and I didn’t want to take off my clothes.” That experience made her want to forget her future potential as a model: “I was really scared, I should never have gone there alone. I came home and pretty much quit,” she adds. But shortly after that, at the Miss Teen Niagara pageant, she met John Casablancas, one of the founders of the Elite agency, and her life changed.

In four episodes lasting about an hour, Evangelista, Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington and Cindy Crawford share their reflections and memories about the aesthetics that made them world famous, crossing the barrier of the fashion industry and becoming global celebrities; about the power they obtained in those years and about their legacy or their role in subsequent decades, as businesswomen, philanthropists or mothers.

In the documentary series, Evangelista also opens up to share the mistreatment she suffered at the hands of her ex-husband Gérald Marie, whom she married when she was 22 years old and he was 37. Marie was the European director of Elite and was also accused of raping several women and sexually assaulting another 15 between the 1980s and 1990s. He was married to Evangelista between 1987 and 1993 and in the docuseries she leaves such shocking phrases as “he knew that he should not touch my face, nor touch what made money.” Also that it was not easy for her to get out of that abusive relationship: “It wasn’t just about saying, ‘I want a divorce, goodbye’, it doesn’t work that way.”

In promoting the documentary, the mannequin has opened up to explain different periods of her life and a couple of weeks ago she revealed in The Wall Street Journal that has had breast cancer and has undergone two operations in the last five years. In 2021 she reappeared after having been removed from the front line for five years due to, as she revealed at the time, having suffered a problem with a cosmetic treatment that left her “completely deformed.” Evangelista underwent the CoolSculpting procedure, which increased her fat cells. “Today I take a big step correcting a damage that I have suffered and that I have been keeping to myself for five years,” she wrote then in a lengthy Instagram post.

Since then, and with at least partial repair of the consequences of the treatment, Linda has gradually returned to public life. A few weeks ago she was starring the cover of the september issue of Vogue United States and the United Kingdom (along with her documentary companions) and now she is making headlines with her statements in the four episodes of Apple TV+.