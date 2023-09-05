Linda Evangelista (St. Catharines, Canada, 58 years old), one of the models whose influence changed the course of fashion in the 1990s, has confessed to the magazine of The Wall Street Journal who has fought cancer twice in just five years. In the interview, published this Tuesday, September 5, the model has revealed that she was diagnosed with the disease on two different occasions: first in 2018 and again in 2022. “I was detected after my annual mammogram. The results were not good and, due to other health factors, I opted for a bilateral mastectomy. Thinking that he was going to be fine already for life. That breast cancer was not going to kill me. But despite this intervention, Evangelista tells in the interview how when she discovered a lump in her breast in July 2022, she learned that the disease had returned a second time.

In the interview, one of the few times in which she shows her most private face, the Canadian supermodel has recalled the worst moments of cancer. “Dig a hole in my chest. I don’t want it to look pretty. I want to see a hole in my chest when you’re done. You understand me? I’m not going to die from this,” she recalls of the conversation she had with her oncologist after her second diagnosis. The model wanted to emphasize that until now she had not spoken about it because she did not feel prepared to face public opinion: “I have kept it silent, I am not one of those people who has to share everything. I thought I’d share it all when it was over, I didn’t want to Daily Mail all day waiting at the door of my house as they do every time something happens”, says Evangelista. For the moment, and after the good results of the operations, his prognosis is currently positive, although he assures that he continues to have a higher risk of the cancer recurring. “I know I have one foot in the grave, but I’m totally in celebration mode,” he joked during the interview with the American media. Today, she assures her, she is grateful for each new day: “I am very happy to be alive. Everything that comes now is a bonus.

More information

The Canadian publishes the image book on September 13 Linda Evangelista photographed by Steven Meisel -who also signs the images of the interview-, in which he shows his most intimate face. Evangelista, in fact, will donate all the profits from the sale of it to cancer research.

Evangelista maintains a close relationship with Steven Meisel. He was commissioned to portray her for Vogue in September of last year, which meant her return to the world of fashion, from which she had lived away since 2015. In the images, she barely revealed her face and covered the rest of her body and neck with hats and scarves. The model, in addition to the cancer that she has now revealed, she went through a painful stage in which she suffered a deep depression due to an aesthetic treatment that caused her deformation. “My big dream was always to be the cover of Vogue and it has happened again. I have worked with the best team in the world. The dream has come true again, ”said the Canadian on her social networks after the magazine published it on her front page. The model has told in an interview that the treatment she underwent, a liposculpture, deformed her body; but also her neck and face, and that although she underwent subsequent cosmetic surgeries to try to correct it, she has had to wear compression girdles. “I could no longer live with that pain. I knew I had to make a change, and the only change was to tell my truth,” she told Vogue.

Shortly after that publication, Linda Evangelista was back on the runways of New York Fashion Week to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Fendi Baguette bag. It was at that moment that she revealed that she “was not able to look in the mirror after being operated on.” But a year later things have changed, and she is sure of herself again.

His intimate interview with The Wall Street Journal adds to his new appearance on the recent cover of the issue of this September Vogue ―by tradition, the most important of the year―. A photo session of Rafael Pavarotti that he shares with his colleagues Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Christy Turlington. Thus, the models that consecrated the concept of supermodel present a documentary series that will premiere on September 20 on Apple TV+, and that tells how the four marked a before and after in the fashion sector during the nineties. On social networks, the deployment of the four models has been labeled as “toxic”, “disheartening”, “regrettable” or “grotesque” for what has been considered an abusive use of Photosop. But beyond the image retouching program, the truth is that Evangelista continues to resort to cosmetic surgery despite the problems it has caused him in the past. “I want wrinkles, but I get Botox on my forehead, so I’m a hypocrite, but I want to get old,” she told Vogue.