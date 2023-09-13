Linda Moberg is terrified, after four years her ex-husband is free: in 2019 he reduced her to death by beating her with a stick

Linda Moberg he lives in terror and wanted to vent publicly. The woman spoke again 4 years and 4 months after that day that changed her life forever. In 2019, she was left dying after being beaten with a stick and strangled by her ex-husband.

The woman reported the man, proving the attack through some photographs she managed to take. After almost 20 years of submission, she found the courage to leave her husband and take back her life. Last time, she had really taken a risk. It was her eldest son who found her dying when he returned home. The same boy had told of the fright, of having believed that his mother was dead and of having then seen his father on the balcony, while he was smoking a cigaretteas if nothing had happened.

The trial on the case of Linda Moberg

The process was long and painful, also due to the health emergency. However, Linda Morbeg is not never gave up and every day she hoped to obtain justice and return to being a happy and free woman. Ultimately, the judge sentenced her ex-husband to 3 years and 2 months imprisonment. A sentence that did not reassure the woman at all.

For me it is a bitter victory. He is free and I don’t feel safe. Today is not a liberation for me, I got a life sentence that day that almost killed me. And what will happen now?

Even the woman’s lawyer wanted to break the silence after the sentence, once outside the court. This is a right decision, but Linda today does not have to be never left alone. The one who almost ended his life, is free and she lives in fear.

The sentence caused a lot of discussion and many people came to support Linda. A state of mind that was understood and supported. That man who made her life hell for 20 years, that man who she denounced by arming herself with courage and who almost ended her life, is free.