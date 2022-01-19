Linda de Mol is by far the most successful media woman in the Netherlands. She has a magazine with site, TV and festivals, has been presenting insanely well-watched programs for years, created blockbusters such as Gooische Women, is an actress and part of the powerful media family De Mol. She is very rich, her own company alone has a capital of more than 37 million euros. In addition, she is also a woman of impeccable behavior, she embodies the self-confident and level-headed Dutch woman with weaknesses recognizable to everyone and she fulfills the role of national confessor.