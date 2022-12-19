Linda de Mol is not sure whether she wants to continue working in the media. The presenter has a hard time with the fact that she was ‘hacked’ after revelations about transgressive behavior by, among others, her ex Jeroen Rietbergen at The Voice. ‘My love for the world in which I work, the media, has also taken a blow, so I don’t know whether I want to continue to be part of it,’ writes De Mol in her magazine.

#Linda #Mol #doubts #continue #working #media #blow