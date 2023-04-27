Showbytes King’s Day 👑Short updates from the stars on social media for King’s Day: we love it. In the King’s Day edition of the Showbytes section, the show editors scour the web for the craziest, most beautiful and most striking posts by well-known Dutch people and celebrities. This article is refreshed throughout the day.
Frans Bauer always says that Mariska means everything to him, but in terms of orange tompouces, it is quite unfairly divided at home.
It’s not a competition, but the son of Douwe Bob is without a doubt the toughest mini king in the Netherlands.
Even the cutest make-up is not a competition, but son Fender van Roxanne Hazes would win.
It doesn’t necessarily have to do with King’s Day, but Birgit Schurman turns out to be dating a lookalike of rapper Donnie.
Fashion millionaire Nikki Plessen has never seen such low sales prices in her life.
Since Ellie Lust no longer works for the police, she can finally show her true humor.
Fashion connoisseurs always say that orange does not suit anyone at all, but then they clearly have Shirma Rouse not yet seen.
Moon the Stone Shop wears a ‘007 vest’, which discolors when you touch it. That works in all places but friend and Goldband singer Charles Gerlach had to try it with his mouth on her chest.
Linda de Molher daughter Noah Vahle and her daughter-in-law Chelsea Weimar (the model who has a relationship with her son Julian Vahle) are already celebrating future Queen’s Day.
