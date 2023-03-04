with photosPresenter Linda de Mol (58) recently had to say goodbye to her beloved Labrador Bear. Her daughter Noa Vahle (23), who grew up with the four-legged friend, is also mourning.

“Bye dear Bear,” writes Talpa sports reporter Vahle with a series of photos of the dog, including a snapshot of her hugging him as a little girl. “Miss you, Mattie.” It is not clear how old the dog is.

In 2020, De Mol was still on the cover of her magazine with her pet. Beer meant a lot to the SBS 6 star. “Dog owners are happier and live longer, I recently read, and I immediately believe it,” she wrote in her editorial.

“Apart from the walks and the fresh air, you have to be happy with the unconditional love and friendliness that a dog gives you,” she continued. ‘They feel it when you’re not feeling well and come and look at you with that big head on your lap or lie down on your feet. And they are always delirious with joy when you come home.’ See also CGU fines Vale R$86 million for accident in Brumadinho Read under the post



All time low

Pets are like children to Linda – as they are to many people. That became clear when her other labrador Teddy (13) died in 2019. Together with Beer he formed the inseparable duo Teddy and Beer. The remaining dog was upset for a week, Linda noticed at the time.

De Mol got angry when she came to Ladies night a video showed Teddy as a puppy with a still small Noa. His death was the low point of her year, she said. “Such a very sweet dog. We all loved it so much. That moment when he gets an injection… That was my personal low point.” See also 83-year-old American nun kidnapped in Burkina Faso released

Friends and colleagues encourage Noa under her Instagram post. Good luck Noah. It is always such a loss’, writes Leonie ter Braak. Patty Brard, Jada Borsato and Bridget Maasland, among others, also wish her strength.



