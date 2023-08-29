The goal that Linda Caicedo scored with Colombia against Germany in the first round of the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand has been chosen as the best of the tournament, as announced by FIFA on Tuesday, after a public vote. The goal unlocked a match that had had few scoring options in its first half, and was immediately praised for the attacker’s talent in eluding two opponents in a very tight space before firing a shot that was unreachable by the German goalkeeper.

After the match, which consolidated Colombia as the leader of its group in the World Cup and filled the team with praise, FIFA collected some statements from the forward, in which she referred to the place of origin of her goal: “From the street, from the neighborhood. From what I learned playing as a child”, quoted the Federation on its Twitter account.

Caicedo’s goal was chosen over nine others that were eligible to win: that of the Australian Sam Kerr against England, that of the Brazilian Bia Zanaratto against Panama, that of the Irish Katie McCabe against Canada, that of the Argentine Sophia Braun against South Africa, that of the Dutch Esmee Brugts against Vietnam, that of the Japanese Mina Tanaka against Spain, that of the Spanish Aitana Bonmatí against Switzerland, that of the English Laurent James against China and that of the Panamanian Marta Cox against France.

The recognition of Caicedo adds to a string of victories that have boosted a career as successful as it was meteoric: he has been a fundamental part of the Colombian team in the under-17 categories (he was runner-up in the world), under-20 and absolute; in 2022 the International Federation of History and Statistics (IFFHS) chose her as the best player under 20 in the world, and she was the second best soccer player in the world in the Globe Soccer Awards of 2022, only behind the Spanish Alexia Putellas. The signing of her by Real Madrid, she just turned 18, was the consolidation of her as a world-class player who today is one of the most colorful sports references in Colombia.

