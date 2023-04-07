Linda Caicedo, from Real Madrid, along with five other players, make up the sextet of Colombian soccer players who are active in the Spanish soccer championship who will be present in the two friendly matches that Colombia will play this April against France and Italy, prior to the World Cup. this summer.

Linda appears as a great figure of the national team, not only because of her extraordinary 2022 but also because of the success she has generated when she arrived at Madrid.

Linda Caicedo’s year 2022 was brilliant. The young player participated in all the categories of the National Team and stood out in all of them.

Award for Linda

Photo: Colombian Football Federation

In the midst of the team’s concentration, before facing France, Linda received a new recognition.

The Colombian was awarded the prize that accredits her as the best under 20 player of 2022 awarded by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics IFFHS.

Linda was distinguished in 2022 as the best player in the women’s Copa América, in which the Colombian National Team qualified for the Senior World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, in 2023.

Linda Caicedo, in a game action against Argentina.

After gaining access to the second round of the U-20 World Cup, Linda and the U-17 team had a brilliant World Cup: the team reached the final, in which they lost 1-0 against Spain, and the team captain received the Silver Ball, as the second best player in the tournament, and the Bronze Boot as the third highest scorer.

The sextet of the Selection for the friendlies is made up of defensemen Daniela Caracas (Espanyol) and Manuela Vanegas (Real Sociedad); the midfielder Marcela Restrepo (DUX Logroño); and forwards Ivonne Chacón (Valencia), Linda Caicedo (Real Madrid) and Mayra Ramírez (Levante).

These two friendly commitments in Europe are considered important for the Colombian team to evaluate their ‘setting up’ for the World Cup, since they are measured against two powerful teams that will also be in the 2023 World Cup, which will take place in Australia and New Zealand, from July 20 to August 20.

Thus, Colombia will first face the French team on April 7 in Clermond-Ferrand (France), and then on April 11 in Rome against the Italians.

PABLO ROMERO AND EFE

