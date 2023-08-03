Linda Caicedo could not shine at the close of the group stage of the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand 2023, in which Colombia lost 1-0 against Morocco, in Perth.

Despite the defeat, those led by Nelson Abadía qualified in first place in Group H and now they will face Jamaica in Melbourne, on Tuesday at 3 am Colombia time (6 pm at the match venue).

Linda highlighted, in the mixed zone, the work of Morocco, who surprised by qualifying and leaving out Germany, who had beaten them 6-0 in their first match.

“Morocco came out to play their final, they had the opportunity to qualify. We couldn’t find the goal. Now, despite the defeat, we were able to ratify what we did”, said the Real Madrid player.

Caicedo also spoke of the rival’s attitude. “They knew they were alive in the classification sense. They played their final, they won their game and they have much more left, ”he exclaimed.

What Colombia lacked, according to Linda Caicedo

The 18-year-old girl says that what happened must be reviewed so as not to be scared in the future: “Now we have to analyze, see what we did well, what we did wrong, leave this in the past and think about Jamaica.”

Linda doesn’t think there was any overconfidence after the historic victory against Germany. “Despite all the euphoria caused by Germany, the team was very calm, with confidence. Unfortunately, the goal did not reach us, ”she concluded.

