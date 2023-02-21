Linda Caicedo’s brilliant 2022 seduced Real Madrid, a club that has everything ready for the signing of the Colombian soccer star.

According to El País de Cali, the young woman has already agreed to the Spanish team.

Caicedo, barely 17 years old and an enormous talent, participated in all the Colombia teams. In the seniors, she helped qualify for the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.She was also the best soccer player in the Copa América, where Colombia was local and got the box.

According to the newspaper from Cali, the hiring of the women’s soccer star comes after long negotiations and after analyzing proposals from the great teams in Europe.

The news about his new team comes just a day before he turns 18, the age allowed to sign his contract. Thus, she, Linda, will travel this Wednesday from Mexico -where she is concentrated with the Colombian National Team- to Spain. There she will sign her contract.

Caicedo, in 2022, was nominated for the Globe Soccer Awards. She fought head to head for the public vote with the Spanish Alexia Putellas, who finally won the award. On the other hand, the English media The Guardian included her among the 100 best players in the world, ranked 71.

Linda Caicedo is an exceptional talent. Her winning goal against Argentina helped Colombia reach the final of the Copa América, a tournament in which the young woman was named best player.

He was also the protagonist of the U-17 World Cup, a tournament in which Colombia lost the final against Spain. Caicedo has also shone in the Colombian league with América and Cali.

