Linda Caicedo, a Colombian striker who has just turned 18, has become a new Real Madrid women’s soccer player, as the Madrid club has made official. Caicedo arrives free at her new club after ending the relationship that she united him with Deportivo Cali in her country, in which she had played since 2020.

Despite his young age, he is international with the senior team. In fact, before traveling to Spain, where she arrived last Thursday, she played the Women’s Revelations Cup in Mexico with the “coffee” team. There she started the three games against Costa Rica (1-1), Nigeria (1-0) and the host (1-1); scoring the winning goal against the African team.

His jump to the senior team has only been the confirmation of an upward trajectory that began to emerge when, in 2019, he made his debut at the age of 14 in the national league.

That season he would be proclaimed champion with the cali america, also being top scorer and scoring in the final. Her success would accompany her the following season, repeating the title as a Deportivo Cali player. In the international arena, her moment of greatest glory came in the Copa América in 2022.

There she was chosen as the best player of the tournament and a member of the ideal eleven after guiding her team to the final that they lost against Brazil.

Yes to Real Madrid

The Spanish media ‘Sport’ revealed why Linda Caicedo finally did not go to Barcelona.

According to his information, “the Barca club could not meet the sporting claims -beyond the financial ones- of the player. It could not guarantee her a first-team record or the minutes she would like to have at Barça. She wanted to feel important in a project and that happened to have protagonism”.

He adds that although there was interest, there was no official proposal: “Sources familiar with the operation assure that Barça would not have made a formal offer for the Colombian pearl.”

And they point out in the report: “Caicedo, advised by her agent, chose Real Madrid, thus becoming -probably- her best signing since the women’s section existed. The white club could promise the young Colombian some conditions economic and sporting to live up to their expectations”.

The official figures of the transfer are not known, it is known that they do not compare at all with the transfers of men’s football.

Deportivo Cali and América, their clubs in Colombia, do not have money for this signing. This is because he was a free agent, after ending his contract with the sugar team in December of last year.

