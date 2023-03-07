Tuesday, March 7, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Linda Caicedo warns Real Madrid: great goal is a sensation in training

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 7, 2023
in Sports
0
Linda Caicedo warns Real Madrid: great goal is a sensation in training


close

Linda Caicedo

Linda Caicedo, with Real Madrid.

Linda Caicedo, with Real Madrid.

The Colombian jewel sharpens her aim for her next match.

See also  The Spanish War enters the stage of open threat

Linda Caicedo She was already able to debut with Real Madrid, a team that signed her as their great figure.

The expectation is high and for this reason some criticized on social networks a mistake by the Colombian in the 15 minutes she had in the 1-5 victory against Alhama FC.

However, it is only a matter of time because the Colombian, as was made clear in these images, has her aim intact and hopes to report on the networks this Thursday against Villarreal for the Copa de la Reina.

great goal from Linda

Linda Caicedo debuts with Real Madrid.

Photo:

DAZN Screenshot

Control, volley and inside, like that, so natural, the scoring test came out in practice:

FOOTBALL

More news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Linda #Caicedo #warns #Real #Madrid #great #goal #sensation #training

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Dragon Ball: Fans choose the new champion of the series and the student beat the teacher

Dragon Ball: Fans choose the new champion of the series and the student beat the teacher

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result