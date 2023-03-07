Linda Caicedo warns Real Madrid: great goal is a sensation in training

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Linda Caicedo, with Real Madrid.
Linda Caicedo, with Real Madrid.
The Colombian jewel sharpens her aim for her next match.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Linda Caicedo She was already able to debut with Real Madrid, a team that signed her as their great figure.
The expectation is high and for this reason some criticized on social networks a mistake by the Colombian in the 15 minutes she had in the 1-5 victory against Alhama FC.
However, it is only a matter of time because the Colombian, as was made clear in these images, has her aim intact and hopes to report on the networks this Thursday against Villarreal for the Copa de la Reina.
great goal from Linda
Control, volley and inside, like that, so natural, the scoring test came out in practice:
FOOTBALL
More news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Linda #Caicedo #warns #Real #Madrid #great #goal #sensation #training
Leave a Reply