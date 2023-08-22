Linda Caicedo “wants her award” from the World Cup: this is how she can vote for the Colombian jewel

Linda Caicedo experienced many contrasts in the Women’s World Cup.

The young figure from Colombia established herself as a benchmark for women’s football by completing her participation in the Under-17, Under-20 and Senior World Cups. In addition, she was a key player in the team’s first games in Australia and New Zealand. However, her last games were not the best.

Caicedo, who has already returned to training with the women’s Real Madrid, is remembered for her great game against Germany in the group stage. And precisely her performance vs. Las Germanas opens the option to keep a World Cup prize: the one with the best goal.

This is how you can vote for Linda Caicedo’s great goal

Linda Caicedo scores a goal vs. Germany in the Women’s World Cup.

Linda was shortlisted along with nine other playerswho also left perfectly executed annotations.

Among the nominees are Aitana Bonmatí, Marta Cox, Sophia Braun, Sam Kerr, Bia Zaneratto, Katie McCabe, Esmee Brughts, Mina Tanakana and the English Lauren James.

The winner of the award will be decided by the public. Fans can vote on the official Fifa website, until next Monday, August 28.

