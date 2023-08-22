Tuesday, August 22, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Linda Caicedo “wants her award” from the World Cup: this is how she can vote for the Colombian jewel

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 22, 2023
in Sports
0
Linda Caicedo “wants her award” from the World Cup: this is how she can vote for the Colombian jewel

Close


Close

Linda Caicedo

Linda Caicedo

Photo:

Mark Evans. Efe and taken from TV

Linda Caicedo

The player receives an outstanding nomination that would leave her far from leaving empty-handed.

See also  The Colombian team receives a millionaire prize for its historic 2023 Women's World Cup

Linda Caicedo experienced many contrasts in the Women’s World Cup.

The young figure from Colombia established herself as a benchmark for women’s football by completing her participation in the Under-17, Under-20 and Senior World Cups. In addition, she was a key player in the team’s first games in Australia and New Zealand. However, her last games were not the best.

Caicedo, who has already returned to training with the women’s Real Madrid, is remembered for her great game against Germany in the group stage. And precisely her performance vs. Las Germanas opens the option to keep a World Cup prize: the one with the best goal.

(They denounce the leader who kissed Jenni Hermoso in the World Cup; this would be his punishment).

This is how you can vote for Linda Caicedo’s great goal

Goal by Linda Caicedo vs. Germany

Linda Caicedo scores a goal vs. Germany in the Women’s World Cup.

Linda was shortlisted along with nine other playerswho also left perfectly executed annotations.

Among the nominees are Aitana Bonmatí, Marta Cox, Sophia Braun, Sam Kerr, Bia Zaneratto, Katie McCabe, Esmee Brughts, Mina Tanakana and the English Lauren James.

The winner of the award will be decided by the public. Fans can vote on the official Fifa website, until next Monday, August 28.

See also  Linda Caicedo: the panorama that will be found at Real Madrid

More news

SPORTS

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Linda #Caicedo #award #World #Cup #vote #Colombian #jewel

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The size of Russian minefields in the NVO zone was compared with the area of ​​West Germany

The size of Russian minefields in the NVO zone was compared with the area of ​​West Germany

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result