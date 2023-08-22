Linda Caicedo “wants her award” from the World Cup: this is how she can vote for the Colombian jewel

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Linda Caicedo
Mark Evans. Efe and taken from TV
Linda Caicedo
The player receives an outstanding nomination that would leave her far from leaving empty-handed.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
OF
Join our news channel on WhatsApp and get the latest news on your device.
Linda Caicedo experienced many contrasts in the Women’s World Cup.
The young figure from Colombia established herself as a benchmark for women’s football by completing her participation in the Under-17, Under-20 and Senior World Cups. In addition, she was a key player in the team’s first games in Australia and New Zealand. However, her last games were not the best.
Caicedo, who has already returned to training with the women’s Real Madrid, is remembered for her great game against Germany in the group stage. And precisely her performance vs. Las Germanas opens the option to keep a World Cup prize: the one with the best goal.
(They denounce the leader who kissed Jenni Hermoso in the World Cup; this would be his punishment).
This is how you can vote for Linda Caicedo’s great goal
Linda was shortlisted along with nine other playerswho also left perfectly executed annotations.
Among the nominees are Aitana Bonmatí, Marta Cox, Sophia Braun, Sam Kerr, Bia Zaneratto, Katie McCabe, Esmee Brughts, Mina Tanakana and the English Lauren James.
The winner of the award will be decided by the public. Fans can vote on the official Fifa website, until next Monday, August 28.
More news
SPORTS
OF
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Linda #Caicedo #award #World #Cup #vote #Colombian #jewel
Leave a Reply