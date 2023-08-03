Linda Caicedo It became the central theme in the internal team of the Colombian National Team and in its environment, not only because of its brilliance and its goals in the Women’s World Cup, but also because of the alert generated by its state of health.

The young Real Madrid player was not part of the team’s last practice session in Perth (Australia), the venue for the last game the National Team will play in the group stage. Linda was taken to a hospital for medical tests.

The message from the Colombian Football Federation (FCF) was calm from the outset, but the official medical part was known only at the official Fifa press conference, in the voice of coach Nelson Abadía.

“Linda’s is normal, she was undergoing a check-up to confirm that she is fully fit and for everyone’s peace of mind, I was alarmed by the headline but there is no problem,” said the coach.

Watch out Real Madrid

The alarms went off earlier when the press announced that Caicedo had entered a hospital in Perth, but it was quickly confirmed that it was not an emergency but some X-rays in front of Real Madrid.

The star of the Colombian team was not present at the last training session in Perth and last week suffered a fainting spell in Sydney during a training session prior to the match with Germany, but his good health allowed him to participate in the game and be one of the protagonists.

This Wednesday (Thursday in Australia) it was learned that Real Madrid, the club to which Linda Caicedo belongs, is on high alert and very attentive to the minute by minute of what is happening with the player.

From Australia, the journalist Melissa Martìnez reported on ESPN that the real Madrid He asked the Colombian Football Federation to have Linda monitored permanently, that all the necessary medical examinations be carried out and that the team is in full communication to keep up to date with what is happening with the soccer player.

Even Madrid has asked if it is necessary to have more in-depth tests done.

Linda is the great doubt in the starting lineup of the Colombian National Team for the match against Morocco. Reading the test results will be decisive.

