Linda Caycedo She returned to the country as the leader and figure of the Colombian Under-17 National Team. She lives a unique, special year, with a high level and nominated for Best Player in the World in the Global Soccer Awards.

On Wednesday morning, Linda was at a press conference at the headquarters of the Colombian Football Federation.

The Deportivo Cali player expressed her joy at what she is experiencing, spoke of her future, and of Global Soccer.

Photo: Colombian Football Federation

“For Linda Caicedo, the collective will always prevail over the individual. If someone felt offended by the way I received the trophy, I want to say that I did it in the most respectful way possible. We had lost a final… but I ask excuses for it. The ‘capricious’ wanted to go to Spain and not to Colombia”.

“Being able to wear the captain’s band implies responsibility, but before feeling pressure I like to have fun”.

“When we qualified for the World Cup, I told them that I wanted to be a champion, that that was my dream. Unfortunately it didn’t happen to us, but today we can say that we are runners-up in the world. The ‘capricious’ has left us. Now comes the sub- 20 and I also hope to be able to be with the older one”.

And the future?

Linda did not reveal where she will play, but said that next year she wants to go abroad. It is known that she is interested in Barcelona of Spain.

“Days are coming to enjoy my family, to recover at home. I hope that next year I will dream of going abroad. The idea is to continue growing as a footballer and as a person, because I have many years left. To grow up and be happy, that’s my goal.”

“The management of the group is the most complex, and more in women, more in girls who have been growing. Professor Paniagua has made me grow as a person. He is a friend and a father. He has written an impressive story by reaching the final of the world”.

“This year has been incredible. I have given the best to my National Team and to be nominated for being the best player in the world is incredible. It helps a lot for football in Colombia.”

“The most important thing is to believe. I played with men… and there is nothing more to believe in the process.”

“Every day is a different experience, something that fills me is the union of the group. In many groups there are egos, in this one there is not. I take that so nice with me.”

