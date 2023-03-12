Linda Caicedo, to history: for the first time, starting with Real Madrid

The Colombian forward Linda Caicedo will start this Sunday in the match of the Spanish Women’s League between real Madrid and the Atletico Madrid.

Caicedo recently signed his contract, he has already been part of the white club and has even scored a goal.

However, this game against the backyard rival will be important for her, since it is the first time that she will start.