Linda Caicedo, to history: for the first time, starting with Real Madrid

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Linda Caicedo celebrates her first goal with Real Madrid.
Screenshot Directv Sports
Linda Caicedo celebrates her first goal with Real Madrid.
The Colombian will be in the match against Atlético de Madrid.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The Colombian forward Linda Caicedo will start this Sunday in the match of the Spanish Women’s League between real Madrid and the Atletico Madrid.
Caicedo recently signed his contract, he has already been part of the white club and has even scored a goal.
(Shakira explodes against Piqué, this is the hard confession, video)
(Ivana Knoll, girlfriend of the Qatar World Cup; she was robbed, without clothes in Paris, video)
However, this game against the backyard rival will be important for her, since it is the first time that she will start.
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Linda #Caicedo #history #time #starting #Real #Madrid
Leave a Reply