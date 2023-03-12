Monday, March 13, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Linda Caicedo, to history: for the first time, starting with Real Madrid

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 12, 2023
in Sports
0
Linda Caicedo, to history: for the first time, starting with Real Madrid


close

Linda Caicedo celebrates her first goal with Real Madrid.

Linda Caicedo celebrates her first goal with Real Madrid.

Photo:

Screenshot Directv Sports

Linda Caicedo celebrates her first goal with Real Madrid.

The Colombian will be in the match against Atlético de Madrid.

The Colombian forward Linda Caicedo will start this Sunday in the match of the Spanish Women’s League between real Madrid and the Atletico Madrid.

Caicedo recently signed his contract, he has already been part of the white club and has even scored a goal.

(Shakira explodes against Piqué, this is the hard confession, video)
(Ivana Knoll, girlfriend of the Qatar World Cup; she was robbed, without clothes in Paris, video)

However, this game against the backyard rival will be important for her, since it is the first time that she will start.

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Linda #Caicedo #history #time #starting #Real #Madrid

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Zona Bianca: previews and guests of the episode of 12 March 2023, Rete 4

Zona Bianca: previews and guests of the episode of 12 March 2023, Rete 4

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result