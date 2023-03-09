The race of Linda Caicedo He has been on the rise since his promising start with América de Cali. In 2020, Linda switched paths and went to her backyard rival, Deportivo Cali. And in that period, he lived through a very difficult personal situation, which even made him fear for his life and his career.

Today, Linda Caicedo is part of Real Madrid, with which she seeks to cut ground against FC Barcelona and fight for the title of the Spanish Women’s League. In addition, she was declared the best player in the Copa América last year and she reached the final of the U-17 World Cup, in which Colombia lost against Spain.

Linda Caicedo in Real Madrid.

There are many happy moments, which make up for how difficult 2020 was: that year, Linda was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. The situation was not made public until recently, in a special, reported by the channel WinSports.

This was Linda Caicedo’s fight against ovarian cancer

The discovery of cancer coincided with the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic. The player began to complain of abdominal pain. After performing some tests, she detected her mass.

Caicedo underwent surgery on April 15, 2000 and her recovery process was complicated, due to forced confinement due to the coronavirus. Javier Vásquez, the doctor for the women’s Deportivo Cali, was in charge of monitoring her recovery, which included six weeks of chemotherapy.

Linda returned to the courts on October 20 of that year, on the first date of the League, and six months after surgery. It was her first game with the Cali shirt.

Linda Caicedo, in the Copa Libertadores with Cali, after overcoming cancer. Photo: Eph. WEATHER Archive

The chemotherapy caused Linda’s hair to fall out and very few people knew that she played that championship wearing a wig. Only those closest to the soccer player were aware of the matter.

Eight days after her debut, Linda scored her first goal with Cali, in the classic against América, which she did not celebrate out of respect for the team with which she had debuted in the professional league. This year. Cali reached the quarterfinals, a phase in which it was eliminated by Millonarios, but in which Linda contributed goals in both the first leg and the second leg.

Now fully recovered, Linda was essential for Cali to be crowned champion a year later. She received the champion’s trophy with a shirt signed by all her teammates, in which they left her a testimony of her fight for her life and for her career, that now, at 18 years of age, she has playing in Europe.

