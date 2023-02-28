Linda Caicedo: this was her first practice with Real Madrid, video

Linda Caicedo began his dream in real Madrid this Tuesday, after signing his contract.

He has already put on the clothes of the white team, with the number 19 shirt, posed for photos and videos and left his first harangue, in tune with his new club: “Hello Madrid!”

Caicedo went out onto the practice pitch for the Real Madrid squad accompanied by one of the club’s counselors.

“Linda Caicedo is already a new Real Madrid player”, was handled in networks the day of confirmation.

The attacker is 18 years old and comes to our club after shining in the Colombian League, competition that he has won twice. The first of these was with América de Cali, when he scored in the final despite being only 14 years old.

adapting

In the video you can see when the Colombian soccer player leaves the dressing room, goes down the stairs and enters the field to test herself with her teammates.

On the first day of training he did not clash and did work with the whole group.

Thus, Linda Caicedo starts a dream, that of wearing the shirt of one of the most important clubs in the world.

