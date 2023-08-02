Linda Caicedo turned on the alarms of the Colombian women’s team again, hours after the match against Morocco, in which those led by Nelson Abadía will seek to qualify for the round of 16 of the World Cup.

The young Real Madrid player was not part of the last practice the team did in Perth (Australia), venue of the last match that the National Team will play in the group stage. Linda was taken to a hospital for medical tests.

The message from the Colombian Football Federation (FCF) was calm from the outset, but the official medical part was known only at the official Fifa press conference, in the voice of coach Nelson Abadía.

What happened to Linda Caicedo? Answer Nelson Abbey

“Linda’s is normal, she was being checked to make sure that she is in full health and for everyone’s peace of mind, I was alarmed by the headline but there is no problem,” initially commented.

At the insistence, he gave more details of the reason why the Colombian attacking star did not show up for work on the Perth Oval court.

“Linda had a decompensation, we are careful about the health of the players, I make a joke that if their hair hurts we take them to the best hairdresser. We want her to be well and for her to know that she is well. She had a Holter (test that determines how the heart responds to normal activity), an x-ray and some tests seeking the tranquility of the player,” he explained.

The coach Nelson Abadía is confident in the performance of his teams in the Cipa América in Chile, which begins this Wednesday in La Serena. Photo: Mauricio Moreno / EL TIEMPO

Having evacuated the obligatory question, Abadía revealed that there is another player between cotton: Mayra Ramírez. “She had a blow against Germany but the resonance went well, the part of the blow hurts but there is fullness in everything,” he commented.

“All our players are important, we are very careful with the doctors, it is a football that has captivated the country and has transcended in this World Cup,” concluded the DT.

Jenny Gamez

Special envoy of EL TIEMPO and Futbolred

Perth (Australia)

More sports news