Thursday, October 27, 2022
Linda Caicedo: this is how you can vote for her as the Best Player in the world

October 26, 2022
close

Linda Caycedo

Linda Caycedo

Photo:

Colombian Football Federation

Linda Caycedo

The soccer player is a figure of the Colombian National Team in the U-17 World Cup in India.

Linda Caycedo continues to make merits to be chosen this 2022 as the best Player in the world, in the traditional awards Globe Soccer Awards.

Linda is among the candidates to win this award, in the category of Best Female Player.

He ratified it this Wednesday by achieving qualification for the U-17 World Cup final with Colombia, but he has also shone with the U-20 and senior teams.

to vote for Linda

Photo:

AFP – Archive THE TIME

In the female branch, the young national figure, Linda Caycedoappears nominated in the midst of names of famous players such as the Spanish Alexia Putellascurrent Ballon d’Or, and the Brazilian Debinha.

Voting is now open and it will be the fans themselves who will define the finalists in this category.

The Globe Soccer Awards, also known as the Dubai D’or, are organized by the European Club Association and the European Association of Soccer Players’ Agents.

For vote for Linda CaicedoYou can go to the website of the Globe Soccer Awards 2022 and give momentum to the Colombian player.

SPORTS

more sports news

