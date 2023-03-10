Linda Caicedo barely needed 48 minutes, 15 in the League and 33 in the Copa de la Reina, to score her first goal with Real Madrid for women. And it was not just any goal: it was a definitive one, in additional time, to put his team in the final four of the Copa de la Reina, the semifinal of this tournament that has been held since 1983.

Linda makes Madrid dream

Linda Caicedo debuts with Real Madrid. Photo: DAZN Screenshot

The white club has never been able to get this crown. It should be remembered that the Real Madrid women’s division barely entered competition in 2020, when it absorbed the activity of Club Deportivo Tacón.

Last year, Real Madrid reached the semifinal, when they lost 4-0 against Barcelona, ​​the powerhouse of Spanish women’s soccer in recent years, champion of the last three leagues of five of the last six editions of the Cup.

For this reason, The white club wants to continue growing and that is why it has tried to put together a competitive team, in which the Colombian begins to fit in little by little.

Linda did not start as a starter, as she had not done in her League debut, last Saturday, in Madrid’s 5-1 win against Alhama.

Linda entered the field in the 67th minute, replacing Olga Carmona, an absolute selection with Spain and one of the team’s figures.

The beginning of the Colombian game was timid. She dived to the left trying to find space to join her teammates and to look for some hook towards the center of the field to get a shot, although she was not successful from the start.

When Linda entered the field, Real Madrid was leading with a goal from Esther González, in the 34th minute. But ten minutes after the Colombian’s entry, Villarreal found the equalizer with an unfortunate action by the Real Madrid captain, Ivana Andrés, who he scored a goal down while trying to parry a cross.

Real Madrid tried by all means to avoid the extra time. The Colombian had no options to score. Yes, there was a very clear one from the Merengue club at the end of regular time, with a cross shot from the French Naomie Feller that went wide by very little.

The winning goal came in the 100th minute, after a filtered pass from Maite Oroz to Sofie Svava. The Dane touched the center and Linda fell in position number 9 to touch the ball and send it inside.

Without Barcelona in competition, eliminated in the round of 16 due to an incredible mistake that cost them defeat at the desk (they beat Osasuna 0-9, but fielded a suspended player), Real Madrid is excited about their first title. The other three classified are Atlético de Madrid, Alhama and Athlétic de Bilbao. The mattresses, with another Colombian, Leicy Santos, are the favorites in theory. But Madrid, with Linda Caicedo, wants to twist that story.

In search of a new story

Only one Colombian player has been champion of a tournament in Spanish women’s soccer. This is Leicy Santos, who arrived at Atlético de Madrid in the 2019-20 season, after being champion in the first edition of the Colombian League, with Independiente Santa Fe.

The soccer player born in Lorica started in the match in which Atlético beat Levante 3-0, on January 16, 2021, in Almería, to win the Spanish Super Cup. It was the club’s first title in that tournament.

Leicy and Atlético repeated their passage to the final in the 2022 edition, but this time Barcelona achieved a landslide 7-0 victory to clinch the title.

SPORTS

More news