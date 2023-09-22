At a brilliant moment in her career, Linda Caicedo is now aiming for another world award. In addition to her nomination for The Best of Her, she now also aspires to the Puskas, which is awarded to the best goal of the year.

The young Real Madrid player’s goal against Germany in the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand was nominated by Fifa in the popular vote that opened on its website.

“The young Colombian star took the award for the best goal of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ for a masterful right-footed shot that slipped into the corner of the goal guarded by German Merle Frohm,” was the description he gave. Fifa.

Voting began this Friday and will close on October 10. “An international jury made up of a panel of FIFA Legends and fans from around the world registered on FIFA.com will select the winner,” the entity explained.

“The two groups of voters on the jury have the same electoral weight, regardless of the number of voters that make up each group (that is, the votes of FIFA Legends and those of the fans will represent half of the total, regardless of the number of votes in each one),” he added.

The other goals nominated for the Puskas award

Álvaro Barreal (FC Cincinnati–Pittsburgh Riverhounds | 6/6/2023): The Argentine winger of FC Cincinnati fired an impressive left-footed volley from outside the area to beat the opponent’s goal in the quarterfinal match of the US Open Cup.

Julio Enciso (Brighton–Manchester City | 5/24/2023): The young Paraguayan surprised Ederson with a powerful shot from outside the area in the 1-1 draw achieved at the Falmer Stadium.

Seong-jin Kang (Jordan–Republic of Korea (U-20) | 3/5/2023): Kang started close to the right wing and advanced unstoppably, leaving three rivals in his wake before deceiving a last defender and unleashing a left-footed shot into the top corner.

Sam Kerr (Australia–England | 8/16/2023): Kerr comes to the rescue whenever the Australian team needs his magic. The Chelsea forward drove the ball from her own half against the retreat of the English defense before beating Mary Earps with an unstoppable right foot.

Brian Lozano (Atlas FC–CF América | 2/26/2023): There are many legendary goals scored from impossible distances, and this one only adds to the legend. Club América could do nothing about this devilish free kick from 32 meters, whose parabola surpassed the stretch of the rival goalkeeper.

Guilherme Madruga (Novorizontino–Botafogo FC-SP | 6/27/2023): Madruga, surrounded by rivals and with his back to the goal, takes gold from a loose ball in the vicinity of the area with a spectacular scissors that sneaks in licking the crossbar.

Iván Morante (UD Ibiza–Burgos CF | 3/25/2023): The young UD Ibiza midfielder controlled the ball with his chest on the edge of the area. Without letting it fall, he beat the defender with a hat, settled the ball again with his chest and finished off an unstoppable volley with his left foot.

Nuno Santos (Sporting–Boavista | 3/12/2023): The Portuguese winger from Sporting pulled a powerful left-footed shot out of his hat to surprise the rival defense and beat the Boavista goalkeeper.

Askhat Tagybergen (Kazakhstan–Denmark | 3/26/2023): The captain of the Kazakh national team received the ball in a low position in the center of the field, far from the front, and sent a powerful shot with his right foot that surprised the rival goalkeeper.

Beatriz Zaneratto (Brazil–Panama | 7/24/2023): A true goal as a result of teamwork. Debinha received on the edge of the area on the left wing, connected with Adriana and hit the ball to the far post. Ary Borges got the ball and sent a backheel to Zaneratto, who hit the rival goal.

Brazil has two representatives among those indicated in this year’s Prêmio. Bia Zaneratto, with a goal from the Brazilian team, and Guilherme Madruga, from Botafogo-SP, win the award for the most beautiful goal of the season. Veja: pic.twitter.com/lh2E96b5Zu — (@craquesdebolabr) September 22, 2023

