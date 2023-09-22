The Colombian women Linda Caicedo He is a world figure, there is no doubt, and this Friday another nomination was announced, thanks to so much he achieved in the past World Cup Australia and New Zealand against Germany.

“The young star took the award for the best goal of the Women’s World Cup Fifa 2023™ for a masterful right-handed shot that slipped into the corner of the goal guarded by the German Merle Frohm“says Fifa.

(Football would bring SIC charges to Fifa for the Women’s League: threat of disaffiliation?)(Spanish Federation announces first change: ‘There will be no men’s or women’s team’)

Tremendous goal

The entity confirmed that this goal has been nominated for the Puskas award, which is awarded to the best goal of the season.

The remio, named after the legendary Hungarian striker Ferenc Puskás, fLoved for his beautifully crafted goals, it rewards the most spectacular goal scored during the period between December 19, 2022 and August 20, 2023.

Voting for the FIFA Puskás Award, which will be awarded to the person who scored the best goal in the period from 19 December 2022 to 20 August 2023, will begin on Friday 22 September and end on Tuesday 10 from October to midnight (CET).

The rules

An international jury made up of a panel of Fifa Legends and fans around the world registered on FIFA.com will select the winner.

“The two groups of voters on the jury have the same electoral weight, regardless of the number of voters that make up each group (that is, the votes of FIFA Legends and those of the fans will represent half of the total, regardless of the number of votes in each one)”, says the entity.

Photo: DSPORTS Screenshots

And it adds: “Both members of the public registered on FIFA.com and FIFA Legends will have the right to nominate three goals from the shortlist of eleven. The three goals nominated by each member of the jury will receive five points, three points or one point respectively. , depending on whether they are considered deserving of first place (five points), second (three points) or third (one point)”.

(Gerard Piqué: they reveal his reaction when listening to the song ‘El Jefe’ by Shakira)