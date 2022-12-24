on 2022 Linda Caicedo was brilliant, to the point that, at the biggest football party, the Qatar World Cupwhich is supposed to highlight men, his figure could be seen on a mural in Doha.

Conmebol set up a stand to show the best of South American football. And there was Linda, kissing the trophy for best player in the America Cuptogether with the Brazilian debinha and the Argentine Yamila Rodriguez.

(You can read: They reveal the VAR dialogue that could leave Argentina without the World Cup in Qatar).

Enough merits

A few meters away were the images of what, for many, are the best players on the continent in history, Marta and King Pelé. It is not little for the Colombian. And that she is barely 17 years old.

His young age and his enormous talent allowed him to participate in all the Colombian teams. In the older one, she helped qualify for the Women’s World Cup in Australia Y New Zealand. As already said, she was the best soccer player in the Copa América, where Colombia was local and got the box.

It must be very difficult to find a soccer player, even a man, who in the same year has played with all the categories of his team. Well, Linda also did it with the sub-20, with which he reached the second round in the World Cup in Costa Rica.

But her peak moment, and also that of Colombian women’s soccer in all of history, was with the youngest National Team in age, but now, the greatest in achievements. Even without being in full condition, with an ankle that made her suffer a bit, Linda herself led, from the pitch, the first Colombian team to reach the final of a Fifa tournament. Spain it stayed with the world sub-17 crown, but Colombia showed that it has a huge future, with Linda as its banner.

Photo: Colombian Football Federation

Caicedo was nominated for the Globe Soccer Awards. She fought head to head for the public vote with the Spanish Alexia Putellas. But the award jury finally gave the award to Putellas. And the English outlet The Guardian included her among the 100 best players in the world, ranked 71.

“The youngest player to break into the top 100 this year and a name we will no doubt be hearing a lot more about in the years to come. Caicedo is an exceptional talent at 17 and she’s already been linked with a move to Barcelona. Her winning goal against Argentina helped Colombia reach the final of the Copa América, a tournament in which the teenager was named best player. Caicedo also starred in the U-17 World Cup and is a marker of his talent juggling youth and senior football with ease. Caicedo has all the attributes in her attacking game to become one of the best”.

(Also: Egan Bernal: doctors air the real reason for his nose job).

She is

All of Linda’s achievements in 2022 made her TIME designated her as the Sportsman of the Year.

Linda doesn’t like to lose and it showed at the award ceremony. Her face was a mixture of sadness and disgust.

“Since I was little I dreamed of being on top; I feel that I have not achieved all the dreams and goals, but it is gratifying to see the support of the people, this has been an impressive year that has made me grow as a footballer and also as a person, “said Linda in a podcast from one of her sponsors , Scotiabank.

“Women’s football is experiencing tremendous growth. I feel that this year has been one of glory, not only for me, but for all my colleagues. We hope that with this year they will see even more the importance that women have in Colombia, the character and the desire that we put into life to get ahead ”, she added.

Women’s football has had to open up space almost by pushing. Without having a professional league, the National Team entered the second round of the world canadain 2015. And the clamor of the players who went to that tournament was that they set up a tournament to play every eight days.

See also Colombia team began work in Barranquilla “My dream is always to be able to go abroad, I hope it will happen to me”

The request was echoed and in 2017 there was a first edition of the League. But the elimination of the 2019 World Cup almost puts everything back.

Álvaro González Alzate, vice president of the Colombian Football Federation, even said that a semi-professional league was going to be played.

For 2019, the investment was not the same and many teams appealed to youth players. Even girls. And there Linda Caicedo appeared, at 14 years and 147 days, to debut with cali americain a match against Cortulua. He entered in the 52nd minute for Karime Caicedo and it only took him 17 minutes to score his first goal. He never left the team again. A star was born.

“The play came almost out of nowhere; It was a throw-in, I did the individual, I eluded four rivals, counting the goalkeeper, and I was able to define in the best way. My teammates congratulated me, but it was the first game; They tell me not to get fussy, to continue with humility. I have not won, and that is clear to me, ”he told the journalist Marco Antonio Garcés, from Futbolred and EL TIEMPO, that day.

The soccer player had been born much earlier, on February 22, 2005. At the age of 5, she asked for Christmas, instead of dolls, a ball and some guayos. Shortly after, she was already playing in a field called El Tronco, in the corregimiento of Villagorgona, from Candelaria (Valley), his homeland.

Photo: Colombian Football Federation

There he had his first team, Real Juanchito, where he played with and against men.

Then he went to the Atlas club and his first call for the Valle Selection arrived. In 2019, America had her eye on her and took her away. In her first season, she emerged champion, but she could not play in the women’s Copa Libertadores, in which her team reached the semifinals. The regulations required players over 16 years old, and she was still 14.

Surprisingly, Linda switched sides in 2020.

Deportivo Cali He hired her, and the following year she also emerged champion with that team, with a great performance.

He is an early talent. At 17 years old, in a league that has little activity, he has already accumulated 45 games and 19 goals. And with the senior team he has 15 games and four scores. Many already have it in their sights.

Its objectives

“Sometimes, due to the times we were in India (in the Under-17 World Cup), with a difference of almost 11 hours, she asked me for permission to speak with representatives and gave me the opportunity to speak with her. I told him that he is 17 years old, that this year has been very busy, playing South Americans, Copa América, World Cups, he was loaded with a lot of information and I told him that it was time to end this year, meet with his family and think about it well. , and I hope they find a good representative and take her where she deserves,” said the coach of the youth teams, Carlos Paniaguato Carousel Caracol.

There is a club that has been targeting her for a while: FC Barcelona. “We have located Linda for years now. We know her environment, I know that those responsible for women’s football already have Linda on their list of talents that we would like to have at the club. That requires that there be a negotiation and that there be an agreement between the two parties, but she is a very talented player, “acknowledged Joan Laporta, president of Barcelona, ​​in an interview with EL TIEMPO.

“My dream is always to be able to go abroad, I hope it happens to me. Keep wasting my football, keep growing as a person. I also hope that soccer in my country continues to grow, I think the World Cup we just held was something historic,” Linda said at a press conference in Bogotá. In February she will be of legal age, and her departure abroad seems imminent. The brilliant 2022 supports her.

Jose Orlando Ascencio

Sub-editor of sports EL TIEMPO

@josasc