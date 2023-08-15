Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Linda Caicedo: the reason why she will not be paying homage to the Colombian women’s team

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 15, 2023
in Sports
0
Linda Caicedo: the reason why she will not be paying homage to the Colombian women’s team

Linda Caicedo

Linda Caicedo, from the Colombian National Team.

Linda Caicedo, from the Colombian National Team.

The jewel of the brilliant team will not be at the Movistar Arena, in Bogotá, this Tuesday.

The Colombian Women’s National Team will be received this Tuesdayat 5 pm, at the Movistar Arena in Bogotá, for a heartfelt tribute from the fans and sponsors of the team, after their historic participation in the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

And, hours after the event takes place, an unexpected absence for the majority was confirmed: that of Linda Caicedo.

(Awards and distinctions: this will be the tribute to the Colombian Women’s National Team in Bogotá)

Linda Caicedo, the great absentee in the tribute

Linda Caicedo

Amid the affection of all the Colombian fans, the players of the National Team will be presented one by one at the event.

The idea is that the occasion is propitious so that the sponsors of the team can deliver some gifts.

Likewise, it is expected that the award agreed with the Colombian Football Federation for the historical feat of the soccer players will be confirmed.

And although it was expected to have all the players, there are two confirmed absences: that of Linda Caicedo and Jorelyn Carabalí.

As this newspaper learned, Caicedo is already in Spain because his team, Real Madrid, would have asked him to rejoin immediately after his World Cup participation.

In the case of Carabalí, his absence is explained by the harsh family situation he is experiencing due to the murder of his brother in Cali.

The feat of the Colombian Women’s National Team in the World Cup

