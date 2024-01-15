The awards The Best, delivered this Monday at Fifa, did not take into account the Colombian Linda Caicedo to be on the team of the year.

The forward and figure of the Colombian National Team was nominated, but she left blank, she did not make the ideal eleven.

(Video: Arturo Vidal does not hide and launches a funny response about signing for America)(Legal dispute between Millonarios and Envigado has an unexpected twist: the TAS has already decided)

The forward from Cali led the Colombian National Team in its best participation

in a World Cup, reaching the quarterfinals of the championship in New Zealand

and Australia, competes against the Spanish Aitana Bonmatí and Jenni Hermoso.

Linda Caicedo scored two goals in the World Cup and received the player of the match award twice; Fifa gave him the distinction for the best goal of the competition for his score against Germany and he competes for the Puskas Award.

She was already nominated for Golden Ball and it was ninth. She won the award for golden girl as the best player under 21 years of age, a great distinction.

Linda Caicedo scores goal vs. Germany in the Women's World Cup.

The reason?

Simple, there are two different votes. One, for the team and another, separately, for the best player, but Caicedo was not chosen in either of the two.

In the fan vote on the Fifa website, he did not have enough votes to be on the ideal team.

The Spanish Jenni Hermoso did not qualify either, who was involved in the scandal with Luis Rubiales, then president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, who kissed her on the mouth.

The chosen team was the following: Earps; Bronze, Greenwood, Olga Carmona; Toone, Aitana Bonmati, Walsh; James, Kerr, Morgan and Russo.



(Messi, Haaland and Mbappé insult Fifa: they do not attend The Best awards)

Sports