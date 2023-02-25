Early debut, U-17 world runner-up and a golden place in the national team despite his young age: with the signing of Linda Caicedohe real Madrid conquer the young Colombian women’s soccer prodigy. “@Linda__caicedo is already a Madridista!” the Spanish club announced on Twitter on Friday.

With braces, knitted hair and a speed at the height of her dizzying career, the 18-year-old player signed with the “merengues”, from the Deportivo Cali.

Caicedo, capable of occupying all the positions of the attack, arrives at the ‘White House’ two days after reaching the age of majority and after months of speculation about his future, in which he was related to other clubs such as the Barcelona.

In mid-2022 Colombia played the final of the America Cup against Brazilafter Caicedo scored a decisive goal against Argentina in the semifinal as a teenager.

Then he reached the quarterfinals Sub 20 world and was at the gates of the title in the highest U-17 event with a defeat in the final, which Spain won. It was a year of glory for Colombian women’s soccer, which suffers from a lack of support and machismo.

“The national team really opened many doors for me,” Caicedo acknowledged at a recent press conference in Bogota.

Linda Caicedo has already signed the contract with Real Madrid. Photo: Instagram: @realmadridfem

The ticket

Little is known about the salary of the team’s players, but it is not so difficult to calculate what the Colombian will earn.

According to the portal goalCaicedo would have already received a bonus for signing with Real Madrid of about 250,000 euros, more or less 1,200 million Colombian pesos.

It is not known what the salary will be, but in Spain the average minimum for a player is 17,000 euros a year, more or less 87 million Colombian pesos.

They clarify that at Real Madrid the average salaries are between 30,000 and 130,000 euros per year.

