Linda Caicedo: the millionaire salary earned at Real Madrid is known

Linda Caicedo She has received all the praise during the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, for her great performance with the Colombian National Team.

The player has scored twice in the competition and has been one of the most outstanding players in the group stage.

Now he is getting ready for Colombia’s third game in the World Cup, which will be this Thursday against Morocco.

Linda’s salary

But Linda is not only in the news at the World Cup. Also because she is a female Real Madrid player, she monopolizes the attention.

Now it has been known what his salary is at the merengue club. According to information from the Spanish media, Linda has a salary between 25,000 to 35,000 euros per month.

This means that 18-year-old Linda, in Colombian pesos, earns a figure close to between 110 million and 155 million.

To this must be added the percentage for image rights, which corresponds to 50% for the player.

SPORTS

More sports news