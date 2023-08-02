Wednesday, August 2, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Linda Caicedo: the millionaire salary earned at Real Madrid is known

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 2, 2023
in Sports
0
Linda Caicedo: the millionaire salary earned at Real Madrid is known

Close


Close

Linda Caicedo

Linda Caicedo.

Linda Caicedo.

The player is the figure of the Colombian National Team in the Women’s World Cup.

Linda Caicedo She has received all the praise during the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, for her great performance with the Colombian National Team.

The player has scored twice in the competition and has been one of the most outstanding players in the group stage.

Now he is getting ready for Colombia’s third game in the World Cup, which will be this Thursday against Morocco.

Linda’s salary

But Linda is not only in the news at the World Cup. Also because she is a female Real Madrid player, she monopolizes the attention.

Now it has been known what his salary is at the merengue club. According to information from the Spanish media, Linda has a salary between 25,000 to 35,000 euros per month.

This means that 18-year-old Linda, in Colombian pesos, earns a figure close to between 110 million and 155 million.

To this must be added the percentage for image rights, which corresponds to 50% for the player.

See also  The journalist who suffers a ruthless attack for a question to Ancelotti

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Linda #Caicedo #millionaire #salary #earned #Real #Madrid

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Costa Rican Prosecutor’s Office announces investigation against President Rodrigo Chaves

Costa Rican Prosecutor's Office announces investigation against President Rodrigo Chaves

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result