Linda Caicedo: the millionaire salary earned at Real Madrid is known

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Linda Caicedo.
Linda Caicedo.
The player is the figure of the Colombian National Team in the Women’s World Cup.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
OF
Linda Caicedo She has received all the praise during the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, for her great performance with the Colombian National Team.
The player has scored twice in the competition and has been one of the most outstanding players in the group stage.
Now he is getting ready for Colombia’s third game in the World Cup, which will be this Thursday against Morocco.
Linda’s salary
But Linda is not only in the news at the World Cup. Also because she is a female Real Madrid player, she monopolizes the attention.
Now it has been known what his salary is at the merengue club. According to information from the Spanish media, Linda has a salary between 25,000 to 35,000 euros per month.
This means that 18-year-old Linda, in Colombian pesos, earns a figure close to between 110 million and 155 million.
To this must be added the percentage for image rights, which corresponds to 50% for the player.
SPORTS
More sports news
OF
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Linda #Caicedo #millionaire #salary #earned #Real #Madrid
Leave a Reply