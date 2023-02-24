Linda Caicedo, Colombian striker who just turned 18, has become a new player in the real Madrid women’s soccer, as the Madrid club has made official.

An agreement

In fact, before traveling to Spain, where she arrived last Thursday, she played the Womens Revelations Cup in Mexico with the “coffee” team. There she was a starter in the three games against Costa Rica (1-1), Nigeria (1-0) and the hostess (1-1); scoring the winning goal against the African team.

That season she would be proclaimed champion with América de Cali, also being the top scorer and scoring in the final.

Success would accompany her the following season, repeating the title as a Deportivo Cali player. In the international arena, her moment of greatest glory came in the America’s Cup of the year 2022.

There she was chosen as the best player of the tournament and a member of the ideal eleven after guiding her team to the final, which they lost against Brazil.

Also second, she would end the team in the 2022 U-17 World Cup in India, where they lost the title match against Spain and was named the second best player of the tournament after the Barcelona player. Vicky Lopez.

The photo gives it away

Now he begins his first adventure in European football at the age of 18, at which time he has been able to make the leap as a result of his coming of age, and joins his compatriots in the F League Leicy Santos (Atlético), Mayra Ramírez (Levante), Catalina Pérez (Betis), Manuela Vanegas (Real Sociedad), Liced Serna and Ivonne Chacón (Valencia).



“But the illusion of reaching a big team was there since I was a child. The goal of being part of Real Madrid, giaul, at least that’s what you can see in a photo on her Instagram, in which she wears the Spanish club’s shirt,” Caicedo wrote. .

And she added: “I feel humbly grateful to @realmadridfem for making this girl’s dream a reality. Thank you for believing in my work and potential and I will work with great respect, strength and all my energy so that together we can take this shield and fans to great joys”.

Mommy and Daddy, When I begged you to play soccer at age 6, you never gave up finding me a boys’ team. Thank you for believing in me and helping me achieve our dreams. I love you unconditionally for giving everything for my sister and me. Maria, how nice it is to be born with a best friend automatically and live all these stages with you, I love you mana, “she said.

