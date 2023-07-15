Linda Caicedo arrives at the 2023 Women’s World Cup as a galactic, with that aura that those who wear white on a daily basis have and transmit, with Real Madrid clothing.

Linda, at just 18 years old, is already experience, is maturity, is hope. She is the star that comes to shine with the Colombian National Team, once again, with the usual desires, to succeed dressed in yellow.

Linda Caicedo, symbol of Colombia

Linda Caicedo (left). Photo: Juan Pablo Rueda, TIME. Colombian Football Federation.

The World Cup has its figures, those players called to shine. And Linda is among them, not only because he plays for Real Madrid, but because of what has been his short and fantastic sports career, with his goals and dribbling in the Colombian National Team, and in all its categories, as if the shirt had no size and would always fit good.

2022 was a special year as Linda appeared at every tournament to make her mark in dazzling fashion. She played in the Under 17 World Cup in India, hers, the one her age, and guided the team to the final that they lost against Spain. Linda won the Silver Ball and the Bronze Boot. She scored 4 goals. She wanted the crown, it escaped her, and for that she apologized to the country, with that voice that is a mixture of innocence and ambition.

Linda looked at the glass as if she were promising, as if she were announcing that if it wasn’t that one, it would be the other one, the older one, and why not? Linda Caicedo is an expert in dreams that come true.

And that was not all, Linda also played last year in the U-20 World Cup in Costa Rica, and Colombia reached the quarterfinals. She scored 2 goals and also stood out. And she also played the Copa América with the senior team, the one she now leads, and Colombia was second behind Brazil. Linda was the best player in the tournament, to confirm that she only needs to have a ball in front of her to show off.

His 2022 was so spectacular that he made the expected leap to the merengue team. But there is more, she was second in the nomination for Best Player in the World at the Globe Soccer awards, behind the Spanish Alexia Putellas, and was chosen by the International Federation of History and Statistics (IFFHS) as the best Under 20 in the world.

That’s why Linda hogs the spotlight. She, with her brilliant smile and her swirling hair, is already preparing her dance on the fields of the Senior World Cup. She, with her fragile appearance that is nothing more than a deception, because with the ball what she radiates is strength, agility and magic. Linda, the Colombian League champion with América and Cali, the one who broke into women’s soccer with skill, the same one who wears white every day, gets ready to succeed dressed in yellow: to fulfill her dream of winning the World.

More news

SPORTS