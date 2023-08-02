Dawn and dusk in Australia and the subject, every time the Colombian National Team is mentioned, is the health of Linda Caicedo. The stellar national forward is the reason for questions in all the press conferences from the reporters who cover the Women’s World Cup and who do not understand the tranquility of the coaching staff and their insistence that she is in good health, when they have already presented at least two situations that for many are cause for alarm.

The first signal sent by the Valle del Cauca was in preparation for the match against Germany six days ago. It happened at the training headquarters in Sydney, when, while the group that had started against Korea was at a normal jog, she touched her chest and fell on the court.

The press present at the scene was leaving the field at that moment, but seeing the haste with which the members of the medical corps ran to where she was, already surrounded by her companions, concern skyrocketed.

Fortunately, what coach Nelson Abadía himself called a “fainting” did not prevent him from finishing practice normally. There was a part of tranquility but there was a shadow of doubt about the reason for that crisis.

And in the match against Germany, the fears returned. There were many who associated that moment with a new alert: the second half was already playing, after Linda’s great goal that many consider here in Australia as one of the best in the World Cup, when he felt bad again.

The winger dropped back onto the grass and had to be checked by doctor Ana Betancur, who treated her on the line, verified that there was no risk to her health and then, at the insistence of the player herself, authorized her re-entry.

The image of the star attacker’s face against the grass did not leave many calm and once again the coaching staff, headed by assistant Angelo Marsiglia, had to come out to explain: “it’s tired,” said the substitute for the suspended DT Abadía.

Linda Caicedo: medical tests to clear up doubts

At that press conference, the possibility that Linda was feeling something out of the ordinary was mentioned for the first time, which is why, for her own peace of mind, the medical tests that DT Abadía explained in Perth were ordered.

“We want her to be well and to know that she is well; she did a Holter, an X-ray and some tests seeking the peace of the player”, he said at a news conference in Perth.

So there is a situation that Linda herself does not understand and that required specific tests for her safety. On behalf of the technical and medical staff, they are sure that nothing compromises her participation in this Thursday’s match against Morocco, not in the World Cup.

Linda, a four-year survivor of ovarian cancer, knows her body and wanted to be calm. It is the reason for her exams. She and all the Colombian players need that certainty to aim for the seven games that came to play in the World Cup. Now they have it. They only have to worry about the ball.

Jenny Gamez

Special envoy of EL TIEMPO and Futbolred

Perth (Australia)

