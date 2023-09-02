Linda Caicedo is one of the most recognized players in national and international soccer. After her passage through the recent Australia and New Zealand Women’s World Cuphis name achieved greater recognition.

During her instance in the competition, the Colombian demonstrated the mastery of her feet to handle the ball, evade the defense of the opposing team and maneuver his arrival at the goal like a winner.

His great ball handling has allowed him to reach one of the best clubs in Europe like Real Madrid, where she works as a forward and where her participation has stood out for her assists in different matches, as well as her goals.

Three months after joining the Spanish conglomerate, the Colombian had already played 770 minutes in ten games, made two goals and four scores with an average of 0.6, according to ‘DIRECTV Sports’.

At 18 years old, the Colombian is one of the elite players in women’s soccer, thanks to her great career at such a young age, going from América de Cali to the Colombian National Team and from there to the Merengue team.

“The Colombian striker is one of the great promises of world football. Linda Caicedo is already a new Real Madrid player. The attacker is 18 years old and comes to our club after shining in the Colombian league, a competition that she has won twice.”published the club on its website, after announcing the signing at the time.

What are the prizes that Caicedo has won?

On August 29, the Valle del Cauca received the award for the best goal of the Women’s World Cup, awarded by FIFA and in distinction to the authentic play that conquered the field of his German opponent.

“After picking up the ball just inside the box, the teenage sensation plowed his way between two German defenders with perfect croquette. Then, in one fluid motion, he fired a shot into the top right corner of Merle Frohm’s goal to give Colombia the lead.“, was the description of the sports organization on the official page.

Seems like a whole nation voted for this goal! 🤩 Linda Caicedo’s stroke of genius is your Hyundai Goal Of The Tournament! 🇨🇴#HyundaiGOTT2023 —FIFA Women’s World Cup (@FIFAWWC) August 29, 2023

Likewise, the forward was chosen as the second best player in the world within the framework of the awards ‘Globe Soccer Award’ for the best soccer player on the planet during 2022.

However, these are not the only recognitions he has had. Prior to her most recent award, the soccer player has received other distinctions for her enviable ability with freckles, according to the sports radio station ‘Antena 2’:

In the U-17 World Cup won the silver ball as the second best soccer player, along with the bronze loot for being the third scorer. In 2018, she was chosen as the best U-20 soccer player and was part of the South American ideal 11. See also Sampdoria, Quagliarella returns to the group. Murru and Pussetto also work with their companions

Undoubtedly, the number 19 has a path of long victories awaiting her if she maintains her sporting agility with her resolution and dribbling on the pitch. A star from Cali, for the world.

